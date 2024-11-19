Bill introduced on Capitol Hill to ban trans legislator from using women's bathroom

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill intending to ban male-born transgender people from using the women's restroom on Capitol Hill. The initiative was presented after Sarah McBridge, of the Democratic Party, was elected as the first openly transgender representative.

"Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story," Mace wrote in a post that accompanied with the bill.

The measure prohibits House members and staff from "using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex."

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Axios: "We're going to talk about that. We're working on the issue."

Meanwhile, McBridge noted that this discussion is not a priority and that representatives should not get caught up in the culture war.

"This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing," McBride (D-Del.) said.