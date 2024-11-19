Judge Merchan indefinitely adjourns Trump court hearing, delays sentencing in New York

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Judge Merchan decided to adjourn Donald Trump's hearing before the court, delaying sentencing in the Stormy Daniels case. Bloomberg reported the news on Tuesday, noting that the judge did not justify his decision.

The stay does not dismiss the charges against Trump. Instead, it removes the previously scheduled sentencing date of Nov. 26, as the court considers how to proceed with the case against the president-elect.

Judge Merchan has several options for proceeding with the case. He could delay Trump's sentencing until after he leaves the White House, dismiss the conviction entirely, or impose a sentence of unconditional discharge. The latter would leave the conviction intact but spare Trump from prison, fines, or probation.