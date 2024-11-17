Harris campaign runs out of cash, stops paying top officials their salaries

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de noviembre, 2024

Vice president Kamala Harris' campaign is in dire financial straits. After raising a staggering $1 billion, the operation is now struggling to make good on its financial promises, including failing to pay salaries to senior staff, according to various reports.

At the moment, it is impossible to know the details of the Harris campaign's current finances, however, thanks to leaks by disgruntled people close to the campaign, the media are revealing that the organization is experiencing a serious cash shortage problem that has left many staffers without pay.

In particular, according to Associated Press, the Harris campaign made the decision to freeze pay for its senior staff this week, a move that comes despite earlier promises to keep employees on the payroll through December.

The sources, who spoke on anonymity, said employees received notice that their health insurance would indeed continue through the end of the year.

Although the Harris-Walz campaign raised $1 billion in just three months, these funds appear to be insufficient to cover accrued expenses, which include outstanding payments for celebrity appearances, high-profile events and an extensive nationwide voter mobilization network.

Indeed, while the campaign has denied having financial problems, its own actions have cast doubt on the state of its finances. In the wake of its defeat to Donald Trump, the Democratic operation has been relentless in sending out appeals for contributions to its supporters, fueling speculation about a possible shortfall.

Many of these requests come with a tone that some describe as desperate, with messages criticizing President-elect Trump's nominations for his cabinet and calling on Democratic voters to unite against the new administration's agenda.

According to reports, people on Harris' campaign contact lists continue to receive emails and text messages soliciting donations. According to Politico, direct calls are also being made to large donors, reinforcing the perception that allegations of financial problems could be true.