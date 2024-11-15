Iran secretly pledged to Washington not to make an attempt on Trump's life

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

Iran secretly pledged to the United States that it would not make an attempt on the life of president-elect Donald Trump, who at the time was a candidate for the U.S. presidency, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. media outlet indicated that the message was sent in writing to the Biden-Harris administration last October, after the White House claimed a month earlier that Iran's threats against the now president-elect constituted a top-level national security issue and that any attempt on Trump's life was going to be considered an act of war.

The alleged Iranian plot to attack Trump



The United States indicted an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. to assassinate Trump, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Recently, the DOJ reported that it filed federal charges against three individuals in a foiled Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election.

"The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump. We have also charged and arrested two individuals who we allege were recruited as part of that network to silence and kill, on U.S. soil, an American journalist who has been a prominent critic of the regime," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland explained in a statement.

The Department of Justice noted that "Iranian agent Farhad Shakeri employed several associates in the New York City area to surveil and assassinate a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who had publicly opposed the Iranian government."

In addition, prosecutors contend that Shakeri was originally ordered by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. to carry out other assassinations against U.S. and Israeli citizens in the United States. According to the DOJ, the terrorists told Shakeri on Oct. 7 to focus only on Trump and that he was to formulate an assassination plan.

"He also stated he was tasked with surveilling two Jewish American citizens residing in New York City and offered $500,000 by an IRGC official for the murder of either victim," the DOJ detailed.

Iran denies allegations



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi recently denied U.S. accusations that Tehran sought to assassinate Donald Trump and called for the two countries to build trust in one another.