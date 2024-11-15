Elon Musk met with Iran to seek to reduce tensions with the US

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Elon Musk, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, held a private meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in New York. The business tycoon is looking to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States, the New York Times reported, citing two Iranian officials.

According to the report, the meeting, which lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location last Monday, was described as fruitful and a positive step for relations between the two countries. One of the Iranian officials indicated that it was Musk who requested the meeting, while the ambassador chose the venue.

The Biden administration was left in the dark

A U.S. official declared to CNN that representatives of the Biden administration at the UN were not informed about the meeting and that they have not yet received independent confirmation that it took place.

A delicate context for international diplomacy

The meeting between Elon Musk and Amir Saeid Iravani takes place at a crucial time for international politics, particularly Iran-U.S. relations. During Trump's presidency, tensions with Iran reached high points, especially after the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of strict economic sanctions. In addition, Trump's order to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani in Iraq in 2020 further exacerbated hostility.

In response, Iran's supreme leader adopted an uncompromising stance, prohibiting any kind of dialogue with the Trump administration. In addition, several high-ranking officials in Iran publicly vowed to avenge Suleimani's death. Tensions reached a new level last week, when federal prosecutors revealed in a court filing that Iran had considered assassinating Trump before the presidential election.

However, following Trump's election as president-elect, a debate has emerged within the Iranian government about the possibility of reopening negotiations with the United States.

Exploring new diplomatic avenues

While details of the conversation have not been publicly disclosed, the secretive nature of the meeting and positive statements from Iranian officials suggest that both sides are looking to explore new avenues for diplomacy.

Elon Musk's political side

Musk, renowned for his influence in the business arena, has taken on an increasingly prominent role in politics after publicly stating his support for Trump and accepting the leadership of a new commission, in collaboration with Vivek Ramaswamy, whose goal will be to reduce bureaucracy and maximize government efficiency. In addition, he has already had an impact on international situations through his support for Ukraine by facilitating communications capabilities during the war with Russia.