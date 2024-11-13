Trump appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency as part of his bureaucratic retrenchment plan

Vivek Ramaswamy on the left and Elon Musk on the right. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Alain Jocard / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, announced Tuesday that Elon Muskand Vivek Ramaswamy will be charged with leading a new commission that will aim to cut red tape and maximize government efficiency.

The "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), is one of the next administration's key initiatives to restructure government spending and carry out far-reaching reforms in an effort to meet the goals of the "Save America" movement.

Musk and Ramaswamy at the helm of the new project

In his statement, Trump described the owner of X as "the great Elon Musk" and praised Ramaswamy, calling him an "American patriot." Both will be charged with carrying out the DOGE's mission: dismantling government bureaucracy, eliminating unnecessary regulations, cutting wasteful spending and restructuring federal agencies. According to the president-elect, this effort will send "shockwaves through the system," affecting those who are part of government waste.

An ambitious blueprint for reforming the government

Trump described the initiative as the potential "Manhattan Project" of the current era, noting that Republican politicians have long dreamed of such reform. The Department of Government Efficiency will be tasked with advising the government from an outside perspective and will work in conjunction with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement large-scale structural reforms.

DOGE's focus will be on adopting entrepreneurial approaches to running the government, something Trump claims has "never [been] seen before."

Goal for 2026: a smaller, more efficient government

Trump expressed his confidence in Musk and Ramaswamy to transform the federal bureaucracy, with the goal of improving efficiency and quality of life for U.S. citizens. He stressed that the project aims to eliminate waste and fraud in the $6.5 trillion annual government spending.

The Trump administration hopes to complete this mission no later than July 4, 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump asserted that a smaller, more efficient government will be "the perfect gift" to America on this historic celebration.

Ramaswamy reaffirms commitment on social media

Ramaswamy appeared to respond to the announcement with a post on X, using one of the most repeated slogans during his presidential campaign to advocate for the elimination of federal agencies, "Shut it down."