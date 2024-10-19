Trump seeks to persuade RFK Jr. supporters by integrating his anti junk food strategy to gain ground

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump incorporated one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s main themes into his campaign: the fight against ultra-processed food and toxins in the environment. With this strategy, Trump is seeking to appeal to Kennedy's supporters, as RFK Jr. withdrew his independent candidacy and pledged his support to the former president.

The focus on public health marks a shift in Trump's campaign, which now promotes the slogan "Make America Healthy Again." This new direction reflects his commitment to improving the food and well-being of Americans, while addressing the crisis of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, problems Kennedy has linked to the country's food system.

Kennedy's endorsement of Trump and the pivot to health care

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his controversial positions on vaccines and his fight to reduce ultraprocessed foods, gave his endorsement to Trump in August after dropping his independent candidacy. That endorsement prompted Trump to incorporate Kennedy's priorities into his campaign, especially his battle against what he calls "processed junk food" and "forever chemicals" present in the environment.

Kennedy has warned for years that the U.S. food system is failing, contributing to the poor health of millions of Americans. His alliance with Trump aims to change this reality, through policies that limit microplastics, pesticides and chemical additives present in many foods consumed daily.

A strategy to win key states

Incorporating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s agenda is a key tactic in Trump's electoral strategy. Trump is not only seeking to win points among health-concerned voters, but also to address criticism about his lack of concrete policies in this area.

In crucial states like Nevada, where Kennedy had considerable support before dropping out, Trump's campaign is looking to appeal to his supporters and strengthen his position in the presidential contest against Kamala Harris. With the race virtually tied, Trump needs to rally as much support as possible to secure a victory in November.

Sid Miller and the role of the USDA

One of the key names to lead this new agenda in the Trump administration is Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner. Miller, who has expressed total loyalty to Trump, is considering potential candidates to lead the USDA, with the goal of reforming the country's food supply in line with Kennedy's vision.

The USDA would play a crucial role in this transformation, overseeing policies that could limit access to ultra-processed foods through changes to food stamp programs and other measures. This agency is key to Trump and Kennedy's strategy to combat chronic diseases related to poor diet.