The last laugh... These are the progressives who claimed Trump would never be president

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Stephen Colbert, Mark Cuban.... The list of progressive politicians and celebrities who predicted, without a hint of doubt, that Donald Trump would never, ever occupy the Oval Office is long.

After the Republican's landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, added to a GOP trifecta, users on social media remembered the failed anti-Trump predictions with montages of these statements that garnered thousands of likes.

The list goes on: Rachel Maddow, Bob Beckel, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Bernie Sanders... It even goes back to 2011, with a quip by comedian Seth Meyers during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with the mogul sitting in the audience, which is rumored to have ended up convincing him to launch his candidacy: "Donald Trump has been saying that he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke."