GOP to keep control of House and confirm trifecta

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

The Presidency, Senate and House of Representatives. The Republican Party, hand-in-hand with President-elect Donald Trump, has hit the trifecta in the 2024 general election according to Decision Desk HQ's projection.

According to the projections, several close races were defined on Tuesday night.

Decision Desk HQ projects that Republicans have won enough seats to control the US House.#DecisionMade: 7:13pm ET pic.twitter.com/5kHtX4vD27 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 12, 2024

First, Republican Representatives Juan Ciscomani (AZ) and Ken Calvert (CA) survived tough challenges from Democratic candidates Kirsten Engel and Will Rollins and will retain their respective seats.

In addition, Republicans also managed to flip several blue seats, reversing some crucial seats.

Republican candidate Gabe Evans will be the winner of the Colorado District 8 race, unseating Democratic incumbent Yadira Caraveo. Likewise, Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie unseated Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), while businessman Rob Bresnahan defeated Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.).

Despite the projection, the final makeup of the House is still uncertain, as ballots continue to be counted in several California races. But with current numbers, it is a given that Republicans will win a narrow majority.

The confirmation of the GOP victory in the House of Representatives comes a week after the polls closed.

The Republican Party also confirmed that it won the majority in the Senate, with 52 seats to 47, and the popular vote at the hands of President Trump, who already began to nominate members of his cabinet and key positions for his next administration that will take office in 2025.

With this trifecta, President Trump aspires to gain full control of Washington upon his return in the White House. Key to this, however, is having a Republican majority in the Senate who is willing to deliver and push his policy agenda.

The name of the senator who will lead the majority will be revealed this Wednesday after a secret ballot among all senators. For now, the frontrunner is Florida Senator Rick Scott, who is competing neck and neck with Senators John Thune (South Dakota) and John Cornyn (Texas).

For Trump's agenda, it is vital that the GOP be cohesive in both Houses. Otherwise, he would risk having his agenda truncated in a first year in office that is simply vital to his political aspirations.