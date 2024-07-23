George Clooney, latest Hollywood star to endorse Kamala Harris

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Hamill and Alyssa Milano are some of the Hollywood stars to publicly show their support for Kamala Harris. In recent hours, two other celebrities who never hesitate to make their leaning toward the Democratic Party public have joined that list: George Clooney and Barbra Streisand.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," Clooney told CNN. A statement reported by the network's anchor Jake Tapper.

The star of Ocean's Eleven (2001) and its sequels, as well as Gravity (2013), was one of the Hollywood actors who demanded most insistently for Biden to abandon the race, despite previously leading a fundraising ceremony for the president's campaign.

Barbra Streisand not only made her endorsement of Harris known, but took the opportunity to attack Donald Trump, calling him a "convicted felon" and a "pathological liar," and to talk about one of the most recurring themes of every election campaign: abortion.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the Trump chaos. I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris. She will work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration," the actress from A Star is Born (1976) stated in The New York Times.

For Harris, keeping the vote that traditionally comes from the world of showbiz is more than important, given the power and influence it has, in addition to being able to receive substantial donations sent from Hollywood.