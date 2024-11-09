Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 8 de noviembre, 2024

Janelle Bynum defeated Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the race for Oregon's Fifth Congressional District. The Democrat was able to prevail in one of the most closely watched races, clinching the sixth win for Democrats this election cycle. Bynum will be the first African-American member of Congress in history in represent the Beaver State.

With days to go before the presidential election, it is still unknown which party will retain control of the House of Representatives. 218 congressmen are needed to reclaim the majority currently held by the Republicans under the leadership of Mike Johnson.

With 90% of the votes counted, Decision Desk called the race in favor of Bynum, who prevailed over Chavez-DeRemer with 47.7% of the vote to her opponent's 45.2%.

"I am beyond honored that my neighbors have chosen me to be the next congresswoman for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District. I am also proud to be the first – but not the last – Black Member of Congress from Oregon," the Democrat expressed on her X account.

"In Congress, I will always stand up for Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – and fight tirelessly every day to deliver for families all across our district. Today we chart a new path for Oregon, a path of hope, opportunity and change for the better," she added.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had this constituency in its sights and made that known when it named Janelle Bynum to its 'Red to Blue' program, intended to train and coach Democratic candidates in key races. Having been part of the program also gave her access to greater fundraising support than other candidates.

Interestingly, Bynum and Chavez-DeRemer had already faced each other at the polls. When the Democrat was a state representative, the Republican tried unsuccessfully to challenge her twice, 2016 and 2018.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Chavez-DeRemer became the first Republican to hold Oregon's 5th District in the House of Representatives since 1997. She is so far the only Republican woman to represent the Beaver State in the House of Representatives.