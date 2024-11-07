MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls Hispanics "racist" and blacks "misogynists" while claiming they are to blame for Kamala Harris' defeat

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Scarborough - host of MSNBC's Morning Joe - called Hispanics "racists" and blacks "misogynists," and claimed they are to blame for Kamala Harris' landslide election defeat.

During a talk in which he was arguing with Reverend Al Sharpton, the host - along with his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski - stated:

"Democrats need to be mature and they need to be honest (...) And they need to say, ‘Yes, there is misogyny, but it's not just misogyny from white men (...) It's misogyny from Hispanic men, it's misogyny from black men, things we've all been talking about, who do not want a woman leading them."

Scarborough added that it's not just misogyny from Hispanic men and from black men, but that there, “might be race issues with Hispanics that don’t want a black woman as president of the United States."

"A lot of Hispanic voters have issues with black candidates"

Scarborough continued, "The Democratic Party, when you're sitting around talking, they love to vulcanize everybody into these separate groups, and just say, 'Oh, white people don't like women and black people.

"No, it's time for Democrats to say...a lot of Hispanic voters have problems with black candidates.... And with other Hispanics!"