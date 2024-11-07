Gustavo Perednik: 'The Trump administration will bring Israel closer to victory'

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Speaking to VOZ, renowned Argentine-Israeli writer Gustavo Perednik discussed how Donald Trump's victory in the recent U.S. presidential election will influence Israel's war against terrorism in the Middle East.

According to Perednik, "if Trump had been president, the war would not have started." The writer remarked that under the Biden-Harris administration, "the United State has lowered its guard, lost strength, conveyed a message of weakness, unfroze Iranian funds (i.e., sought appeasement), which is always part of the Democratic Party's ideology: not confronting the forces of evil, but to trying to join them in order to create a kind of equilibrium, fanciful, but equilibrium nonetheless."

Perednik, who resides in Israel, assured that after Trump's victory, the United States will abandon that image of weakness and "will project an image of strength that in itself weakens our enemies."

The writer stressed that "Israel will feel much freer to act against Iran, as well as against Hezbollah and Hamas, who are in some ways the tentacles of of Iran, and will not feel the constant pressure from [Antony] Blinken," the U.S. secretary of state who threatened to carry out an arms embargo on Israel.

"Every step Israel took in this war was preceded by a series of threats or warnings from the U.S. government. That's not going to happen anymore, and it's going to completely change the maneuverability of Israel's military," Perednik asserted.

"The Trump administration will bring Israel closer to victory," which, he asserted, "is indispensable in this war."

Regarding Trump's support for Israelis during his tenure, Perednik noted that the Republican was "the champion of Israel's cause, like no other American president."

Will there be 'revenge' against Netanyahu from the Biden-Harris administration?



While Jerusalem fears revenge from the Biden-Harris administration toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Jan. 20, when Trump takes office, the writer argued that it is highly unlikely to happen because the Israeli leader never publicly supported Republicans nor Democrats and always sought bipartisan backing.

Nevertheless, Perednik clarified that the Biden-Harris administration will likely "want to leave its mark." However, he does not believe it will be like the one left by Barack Obama in December 2016. Days before Trump's inauguration, the then-president refrained from using the U.S.'s veto on the U.N. Security Council and did not block a resolution against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which, the writer noted, "strips Israel of its historic rights."

Perednik pointed out that it is more likely that, before leaving power, the Biden-Harris administration will try to "appropriate victory in the war," so that if Israel launches an offensive against Iran's nuclear facilities, the U.S. government "will be able to claim it as its own success, which would be positive because it would accelerate the steps towards victory."

However, the intellectual clarified that the actions of the Biden-Harris administration will depend on what happens in the war.

'The Democratic Party requires a purge'



Regarding the election in the United States, Perednik stated that "it has clearly been shown that the Democratic Party requires an urgent purge" because "the woke movement took over this political faction and dictated an agenda so extremist that it frightened a good part of its electorate," an agenda that Perednik described as anti-American.

The reasons behind Netanyahu's dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant



As for the dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the writer explained that "it was long overdue." He added that while Gallant initially respected the government's decisions in the midst of the war, "In recent months, he broke away from that line and began to publicly criticize the government and the decisions of the military cabinet, which contradicted his own much more cautious view."

Perednik further remarked that Gallant "allowed information to leak out, which was very dangerous for Israel's security." He noted that the former minister also "opposed the incursion into Rafah [Gaza Strip], the elimination of [Hassan] Nasrallah [the Hezbollah leader assassinated last September by Israel] and many other things."

"The overwhelming majority of Israelis didn't want Gallant in the government," he stressed, adding that the former defense minister was a politician who "fought for his own power" within the upper echelon of the country's leadership.