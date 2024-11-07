Biden praises Harris after election defeat: 'Her story represents the best of America'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Biden reacted to the defeat of Kamala Harris. Just a few hours after a tough Democratic defeat, the president commented on the results of the presidential election through a statement in which he praised Harris and assured that she "will continue to write" her story.

Like Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who also chose to comment on the election on Wednesday, Biden posted his message on social networks.

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character. (...)Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans," he began.

President Biden was the virtual Democratic nominee until June. After the debate with Donald Trump, high-profile party members forced him to step aside and abandon the presidential race.

The president then moved to a secondary role and only briefly participated in the Democratic National Convention. He spoke the first night and then left town. He even opted not to be with Harris in her Washington DC headquarters, where the vice president awaited the results of the presidential election.

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story," Biden continued.

"She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future," he said.