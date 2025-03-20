56% of Americans support Trump's border management

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de marzo, 2025

Fifty-six percent of Americans back Donald Trump's border management. According to the latest Fox News presidential poll, which also found the Republican with a personal "approval record," matching his best mark from April 2020.

The aforementioned poll was conducted between March 14 and 17 by the aforementioned media outlet, and its results were good news for the president. Indeed, Trump has 49% of a positive image, while the negative one is 51%. While he did not surpass 50% positive image, these numbers are the highest since April 2020, when he was beginning to deal with the pandemic.

"I think he's going to be even higher. We have him in our polls at around 50. My colleagues, Matt Cowery, Robert Cahaley, others, we all have them pegged around 50, trending northbound. So, I think he's resonating with the American people. To make a beautiful omelet, you have to break a lot of eggs. He's doing exactly that," pollster Craig Keshishian, who recently spoke with Fox News, said.

The pollster also compared him to President Ronald Reagan, warning that he will improve in the polls as his policies continue to impact Americans. "We're going to see even more momentum as his policies begin to show results," he added.

In turn, Keshishian briefly discussed the state of the Democratic Party and was not very merciful with his words. It's a dump. I'm being polite about it. It's a real cannibalistic situation for the Democrats. "It's a dumpster fire. I'm being polite about that. It's a true cannibal situation for the Democrats. They're eating each other up, they're clueless, and they're not offering crisp responses to the Republican overtures," he continued.

Trump and the southern border

Over the past four years, millions of people entered the United States illegally, prompting Trump to make the border issue one of the pillars of his presidential campaign. Indeed, he promised to close the border, to carry out a "massive" deportation campaign, and another to find the children who entered the country and whose trail was lost.

The difference with the Biden administration began to show in the first days of Trump's return. For example, nine days after the start of the second Trump administration, encounters with immigrants at the southern border decreased by 60%.

In turn, Trump's first full month yielded a historic drop in encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border. Indeed, the Bureau of Customs and Border Security announced that in February there were 11,709 encounters (8,347 by the Border Patrol), down 80% compared to January of this year.

"The world is hearing our message: do not come to this country illegally. The border is closed to lawbreakers," celebrated Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, on her social networks.

In this context, the Fox News poll showed that 56% of Americans support Trump's border management.