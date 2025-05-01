Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor, resigns

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is to leave his post following a scandal in which a journalist was accidentally included on a chat between officials about air strikes on Yemen, US media reported.

Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were both set to leave, CBS News reported, while Fox News said Trump was expected to comment on the matter soon. The White House did not immediately comment.