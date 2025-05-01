Department of Education modifies college accreditation process

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de mayo, 2025

The Department of Education announced that it will transform the university system to make it easier for schools to change or have new accreditors and thus "strengthen higher education."

Through a statement, the agency headed by Secretary Linda McMahon informed that it had published a "Dear Colleague Letter" (DCL) sent to all colleges and universities detailing the modifications.

"oday, the U.S. Department of Education announced initial actions to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order, Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education, which instructed the Department to allow institutions to more freely change accreditors and begin reviewing new accreditors. In response, the Department published a Dear Colleague Letter (DCL) informing institutions of higher education that they will no longer have to undergo a lengthy process before changing an accreditor," the agency wrote.

In addition, the Department of Education reported that it "lifted the Biden Administration's moratorium on accepting and reviewing applications for initial recognition of potential new accreditors."

McMahon said the goal is to "foster a competitive marketplace both amongst accreditors and colleges and universities in order to lower college costs and refocus postsecondary education on improving academic and workforce outcomes for students and families."