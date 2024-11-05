Hours before the election, the latest projections show Republicans holding the House and regaining control of the Senate

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Come Nov. 5, all eyes will be on the presidential election, which will pit Donald Trump and Kamala Harris against each other. However, while they vie for leadership of the "free world," both parties will fight for control of Congress. While the Democrats will seek to regain the House of Representatives, the Republicans will do the same to retake control of the Senate, which they lost at the beginning of 2021.

According to polls and electoral models, the Republican Party may barely maintain its majority in the House and regain the Senate thanks to these three races: Montana, West Virginia and Ohio.

Therefore, should Donald Trump return to the White House, he would return the same way he entered in January 2017, with a majority in both houses of Congress.

The Senate waits to find out how loose the new Republican majority will be

According to the Fivethirtyeight electoral model, the GOP has a 92% chance of regaining control of the Senate. The Hill (75%) and The Economist (70%) are in the same vain, so it would be a surprise if the Democrats managed to retain the majority they currently hold.

As it turns out, the Republicans have a much more favorable map in this election. They are only defending two remotely competitive seats (Texas and Florida), while the Democrats are putting as many as eight seats at stake in battleground states - Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and West Virginia.

According to Fivethirtyeight and The Hill, the most likely majority is 52-48, thanks to victories in Montana, West Virginia and Ohio. If so, Tim Sheehy, Jim Justice and Bernie Moreno would enter the Senate at the expense of Jon Tester, Joe Manchin and Sherrod Brown, respectively.

However, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have also become extremely competitive in recent weeks, with polls showing the candidates going head-to-head. For example, the latest New York Times prediction marked both races as "in contention."

In Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada, Democratic candidates still hold the lead in polls and election forecasts, although nothing can be ruled out on election night.

Republicans cling to their slim majority in the House of Representatives

Under Hakeem Jeffries leadership, Democrats need to flip six House seats to hold a majority. However, Mike Johnson does not plan to give up and even aspires to widen the current gap.

As for the predictions, the House is much tighter. For example, for The Hill, there is a 52% chance that Republicans will keep the majority, while for The Economist and Fivethirtyeight the trend is the other way around.

As a baseline, The New York Times found 22 seats that will end up defining control of the House, given that they are listed as "contested." These districts are as follows:

Alaska 1

Arizona 1

Arizona 6

California 13

California 22

.California 27

California 41

California 45

Colorado 8

Iowa 1

Iowa 3

Maine 2

Michigan 8

New Mexico 2

New York 19

North Carolina 1

Oregon 5

Pennsylvania 7

Pennsylvania 8

Pennsylvania 10

Virginia 7

Washington 3

