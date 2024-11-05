Pennsylvania judge gives Elon Musk green light to continue $1 million voter giveaway

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

On Monday, a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge decided to allow the America PAC backed by Elon Musk to continue its $1 million-a-day giveaway through Nov. 5. Judge Angelo Foglietta did not offer immediate details on the reasons for his ruling.

The controversy arose after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called for the giveway to be shut down, calling it a "grift" that he said would violate election laws. Krasner described the initiative as "a political marketing masquerading as a lottery." Musk, in contrast, defended the sweepstakes as a way to recognize participants' endorsements without constituting vote buying.

Accusations of manipulation

The giveaway has also been criticized as an effort to mobilize support in favor of ex-president Donald Trump. Krasner argued that such massive payouts could violate election and lottery laws, as they represent a financial incentive that could influence voters' decision. Musk, however, defends the lottery as a way to encourage citizen participation.

Controversy grew when it was revealed that the winners are not randomly selected. Chris Gober, an attorney for America PAC, explained in court that the selection of the beneficiaries is based on the personal stories shared by the participants, as the sweepstakes organizers had to confirm that the participants' values "matched" the group's principles. Gober added, "We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow."

Following this information, Krasner expressed concern about the use of participants' data, suggesting that voters were "scammed for their information," which could result in "almost unlimited use."

A giveaway at the center of debate

The drawing, which began Oct. 19 during a rally by former President Donald Trump, has generated divided opinions regarding its impact on the electoral process. Musk described the initiative as a random drawing, although his post on X the following day, but did not include details about the selection method. "Every day, from now through Nov 5, America PAC will be giving away $1M to someone in swing states who signed our petition to support free speech & the right to bear arms," Musk wrote.

The offer is aimed at registered voters in seven key states that will likely influence the outcome of the Nov. 5 election - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

With the election in sight, the future of the giveaway and its influence on the electoral process remains uncertain. Meanwhile, America PAC and Elon Musk defend their proposal as a way to encourage citizen participation.