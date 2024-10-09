X returns to Brazil after paying a million-dollar fine

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

X, the social networking platform run by Elon Musk, will return to Brazil after a 39-day suspension, following a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The decision, announced Tuesday, came after confirmation of compliance with the requirements imposed by the Brazilian justice system, including the payment of a fine of $28.6 million reais (approximately $5.2 million).

Immediate unblocking order

De Moraes ordered the "immediate" unblocking of X and granted a 24-hour deadline to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to take the "necessary steps" to reestablish access to the platform. The judge had previously emphasized that the return of X depended on "full compliance with Brazilian legislation" and "absolute observance of the decisions of the Judiciary," reiterating respect for national sovereignty.

Compliance with local regulations

As part of the compliance with local regulations, several profiles were order to be blocked on the platform for disseminating false information and inciting hatred online, according to the Brazilian justice. Among the blocked accounts were those of public figures such as Senator Marcos do Val and lawyer Paola Silva Daniel. Although X had previously rejected the suspension of these profiles, alleging censorship, it finally gave in to judicial pressure.

Another of the fundamental requirements to reverse the suspension was the appointment of a new legal representative for X in Brazil. Elon Musk, owner of the platform, appointed lawyer Rachel Villa Nova to this position after the previous representative suspended her activities amid legal tensions with the Brazilian justice system.

Confusion in the payment of fines

The platform faced complications related to the payment of the fine. Although X had reported that it had canceled its debt before Justice and had requested its restitution, the judge pointed out that the payment had been made into an incorrect account. This forced the transfer of funds from an account at Caixa Econômica Federal to another at Banco do Brasil. Following the Supreme Court's confirmation of the deposit, the platform was authorized to resume operations.

Tension between Musk and De Moraes

The suspension of X in Brazil, which began in late August, resulted from the platform's refusal to comply with court orders demanding the removal of user accounts, including those of conservative political leaders. This incident is not an isolated case, but is part of a broader struggle for freedom of expression and regulation of online content.

Over the past few months, Brazil's Supreme Court intensified its actions against accounts on X that, according to the court, have been spreading disinformation and promoting hatred in a polarized political environment. Musk has openly criticized Judge Alexandre de Moraes, whom he has called an "evil dictator."