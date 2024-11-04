Learn about the 6 propositions New York citizens will vote on this Nov. 5

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Next November 5, New York state citizens will not only vote for the country's next president, but also for six key amendments to state law that were approved for suffrage by Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City.

Below, Voz reminds you of the issues that will be decided on at the ballot box by popular vote in New York State.

Expanding abortion coverage in the state

As proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, it will expand coverage for what Democrats have labeled a fundamental right across New York state. It would allow access to terminations of pregnancy, regardless of federal law, to all individuals in New York state.

The New York Constitution would expand its list of anti-discrimination measures to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care and autonomy," according to proponents of the measure.

New public health measures in New York City

This proposal would amend the City Charter to give the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) more power to clean streets and other city property, and would require that waste be deposited in dumpsters.

Vote "Yes": Gives DSNY more authority to keep areas such as parks and highway medians clean, regulate street vendors and set rules on garbage collection.

If passed, DSNY will have clearer authority over city cleanliness and stricter rules on waste disposal practices.

Fiscal Transparency in New York City

This proposal seeks to amend the City Charter to improve fiscal transparency and update budget deadlines.

If passed, this proposal would give the City Council the opportunity to present fiscal analyses of proposed bills before they are considered, and would extend budget deadlines, particularly during a new mayor's first year in office.

Extension to the 30 days prior to voting on safety regulations

This proposal would amend the City Charter to require more time and public notice before the City Council votes on laws related to public safety operations.

If passed, this proposal would allow the mayor and relevant city agencies to hold public hearings during the 30-day period to gather more public input prior to a vote on public safety laws. Regulations regarding the Police, Fire and Corrections Departments would be affected.

Public building maintenance system reform

This proposal would amend the City Charter to improve the way the city evaluates and plans for the maintenance of public facilities.

A "yes" vote on this proposal would force the development of more detailed assessments of the maintenance needs of the city's facilities, ensure that these needs influence capital planning, and update the timelines for the capital planning report.

Reforming the bureaucracy and hierarchy in New York City

This proposal would amend the City Charter to introduce several changes, including the creation of a new clerk function and updates to film permitting and archive management.