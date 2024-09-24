Harris wants to end filibusters for abortion laws in Congress

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de septiembre, 2024

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called for an end to the opposition to abortion laws in the U.S. Congress.

Harris told a Wisconsin radio station that she would support "eliminating the filibuster for Roe," referring to conservative congressmen who support pro-life measures and initiatives in Congress. "To really put protections back into law for reproductive freedom, and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government telling them what to do," she added.

Since the beginning of the election campaign, Democrats have chosen the abortion topic as one of their key issues against Republicans. Harris continued this strategy after taking over for Joe Biden.

Abortion and the Roe v. Wade ruling are key elements of Harris’ campaign. She blames former President Trump for overturning Roe v Wade and the restrictive abortion bans subsequently passed by states across the country.

Harris’ campaign has highlighted the stories of women whose health was in jeopardy. Many of these women had to travel across state lines to receive medical care due to state-level abortion restrictions.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has made it very clear that the abortion issue should be legislated individually by each state, not federally. Many states are experiencing a fierce battle between Democrats and Republicans over the abortion issue.

In many cases, Democrats argue that

it is necessary to safeguard access to abortion even up to what they call "fetal viability," which is the moment when the fetus could survive outside the uterus, normally around 25 weeks.