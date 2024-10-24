Kamala Harris' abortion bill will not allow religious exemption for health care providers

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

Kamala Harris revealed in an interview with NBC that her ideal federal abortion bill will show no regard for the religious particularities of Americans. She stated that under no circumstances will there be religious exemptions for healthcare professionals who refuse to perform abortions.

The Democratic candidate thus reinforces her message on this issue, which she has made a central point of her campaign for the presidency of the United States. During her interview, she again made it clear that she will be intransigent in her legislative initiative. There will be no concessions to win the support of some conservative representatives, which excludes religious exemptions.

"I don't think we should make concessions when we're talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body," Harris said in the interview, in what became a new threat to Americans' religious freedom.

"Let's start with a fundamental fact, a basic freedom has been taken away from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about your own body," Harris said. "And that's non-negotiable, we have to put back the protections of Roe v Wade. And that's it."

The Democratic candidate's comments drew a harsh response from Christian civil associations. It was highlighted that for Harris abortion is a "right" with priority over the exercise of faith.

Harris has already demonstrated that she intends to carry out his abortion reform plans without any consensus. Weeks ago he also assured that in order to see her abortion bill flourish, she intends to end the practice of filibustering in the House and Senate, so that major legislation can be passed without the need for two-thirds of Congress in favor.