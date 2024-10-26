Biden-Harris administration: 'The most anti-Christian' in history

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

"In the White House, Mrs. Harris has been an integral part of the most anti-Christian administration in living memory." These were the words of Senator and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, but they sum up the feelings of millions of Christians who have suffered the persecution unleashed during the last presidential term. Vance notes that this is "ironic given President Joe Biden’s Catholic faith."

Vance made these statements in an opinion column published in The Pittsburgh Post Gazette on Oct. 24, in which he reflects on the attacks that Christians, especially Catholics, have been suffering from the nation's leaders. However, the senator does not target only Biden and Harris, but claims that these attitudes are widespread among the leaders of the whole Democratic Party.

In fact, he begins his column with a summary of the latest attacks on faith, with the first case being Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's mockery of the Eucharist. The second case is the vice president's absence from the Al Smith Dinner, which benefits Christian charities. She is the first candidate in 40 years to miss this event.

DOJ's persecution of Christians

Of course, these have not been the only, nor the most serious, aggressions and abuses suffered by Christians at the hands of the Biden-Harris administration, as the vice presidential candidate recounts in his article. Vance especially condemns the assaults on prominent pro-lifers in their homes by the FBI, in front of their families, treating them as if they were armed terrorists. In fact the partisan weaponization of the FACE Act has led to more arrests for praying in front of abortion clinics than for attacking or burning places of worship.

Vance, who identifies as a Catholic, is not alone. A few days ago it was Jim Nicholson, former secretary of veterans affairs, former chairman of the Republican National Committee and former ambassador to the Vatican, who condemned "the pervasive anti-Catholicism of the current Democratic Party," which he called "egregious" and "unprecedented." "What are Americans to think except that the Democratic Party is deeply disturbed in mind and spirit about Catholicism?" he asked.

Voting for Trump is 'an act of national survival'

For that reason, and despite not endorsing him in the primaries, Nicholson considers it an "existential question" to vote for Trump: "Between the economy and all the international peril we're seeing, voting for Trump is an act of national survival." Regarding faith in the wake of the Democratic Party's anti-Catholic drift, he asked, "How is it possible that the first party to nominate a Catholic for president and then elect a Catholic president ends up having one of its most prominent governors mocking the Eucharist?"

He also criticized the radical policies fervently advocated by the Biden administration, especially when it comes to abortion or transgender causes: "And what about the extremist Democratic Party position on abortion that Senator Vance mentioned in the vice presidential debate? Or the Biden administration deliberately sending a transgender message instead of an Easter Sunday proclamation?" In addition, Nicholson emphasized the importance of what Harris's absence at the Al Smith Dinner indicates.

Missing the Al Smith Dinner: 'Symbolic of the dark turn the Democrats have taken'

"And then, Kamala Harris turns down the Al Smith Dinner. Arguably, this action, while less egregious than the others, was symbolic of the dark turn the Democrats and Harris have taken. The Al Smith dinner, initiated in 1945 to raise funds for the needy children of the Catholic Archdiocese of New York and honor the onetime Catholic governor of New York and presidential candidate after whom it is named, was described as early as 1960 by historian Theodore H. White as 'a ritual of American politics.'"

The sentiment about the Al Smith Dinner is neither exclusive nor trivial. Since then, the vice president has lost the 1.5-point lead she had in the polls, in addition to seeing projections from left-leaning media and pollsters place Trump in the White House.