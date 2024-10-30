Harris delivers closing arguments focusing on Jan. 6 and abortion

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris addressed a large crowd from the lawn of the Ellipse in Washington D.C. to sharply criticize former Republican President Donald Trump during her closing arguments.

"[Trump] has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other: That’s who he is," Harris said. "But America, I am here tonight to say: That’s not who we are."

Harris used the location to repeatedly recall Jan. 6, 2021, the date when thousands of Trump supporters flocked to Capitol Hill following an incendiary speech by the former president. On that day, hundreds of protesters stormed the Capitol building, one of the most shameful episodes in recent U.S. history.

"Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election," said Harris, who further branded Trump a "tyrant."

#VIDEO | Kamala Harris afirma que los patriotas de Normandía no murieron para que Estados Unidos "se sometiera a otro tirano" pic.twitter.com/kvQTFY6ooQ — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) October 30, 2024

In addition to Jan. 6 and her "fight" to safeguard democracy, Harris also emphasized abortion, which has been the centerpiece of her campaign in recent days, especially after organizing a rally in Texas on "reproductive rights" alongside singer Beyoncé.

"And I believe in the fundamental freedom of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies and not have their government tell them what to do," said Harris, who then accused the Supreme Court of taking away women's right to decide. "I will fight to restore what Donald Trump and his hand-selected Supreme Court justices took away from the women of America."

Subsequently, Harris said Trump is seeking a nationwide abortion ban, something the former president's campaign has repeatedly denied.

"The idea that a woman who survives a crime of a violation to her body should not have the authority to make a decision about what happens to her body next. That is immoral," Harris said. "And Trump's not done. He would ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, and put IVF treatments at risk, and force states to monitor women's pregnancy."

Repeatedly, Harris also focused on Trump, asserting that the Republican nominee will seek "revenge" if he comes to power, an argument Democrats have sought to push in recent months of campaigning.

"He has an enemies list of people he intends to prosecute," Harris said. "He says one of his highest priorities is to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers on Jan. 6. Donald Trump intends to use the United States military against American citizens who simply disagree with him. People he calls ‘the enemy from within.’ This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better."

Harris' allegations come just a week before the general election. They also come at a time of peak election tension, with the campaigns ramping up their stops and media exposure. For example, during the Harris rally, President Joe Biden was widely criticized for calling Trump supporters "scumbags." The former Republican president was also giving interviews while voraciously criticizing Harris and Democrats.