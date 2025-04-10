The White House raises tariffs on China to 145%
This is the third time Washington has raised tariffs against Beijing, which has retaliated in response.
U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariff hike on Chinese goods, which took effect Thursday, raises Washington's additional levy on China to 145%, according to a White House document.
The 90-day suspension of new tariffs imposed by Trump on dozens of countries has taken effect, according to a White House order. However, he has also escalated the situation by raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%, adding to the 20% duty imposed earlier this year.
Diane Hernández