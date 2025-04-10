The White House raises tariffs on China to 145%

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 10 de abril, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariff hike on Chinese goods, which took effect Thursday, raises Washington's additional levy on China to 145%, according to a White House document.

The 90-day suspension of new tariffs imposed by Trump on dozens of countries has taken effect, according to a White House order. However, he has also escalated the situation by raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%, adding to the 20% duty imposed earlier this year.