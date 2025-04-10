Congress adopts budget bill that eases Trump's agenda

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de abril, 2025

Members of Congress passed a budget resolution on Thursday, endorsed by President Trump, that clears the way for his tax-cut plans.

The resolution is not a budget per se, but rather a roadmap for future federal spending levels. It brings Republican leaders one step closer to passing a massive tax bill that includes $4 trillion in tax cuts and a $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling.

The road to passage faced hurdles, including opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans. It was ultimately adopted by a vote of 216 to 214, with Republicans Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Victoria Spartz (Ind.) voting against the measure.

A failed attempt On Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to bring the resolution to a vote, which had already been adopted by the Senate and supported by the White House but the vote was canceled.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrated the approval, claiming that it would be the largest tax cut and regulatory overhaul in the country’s history.

"Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country. Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.