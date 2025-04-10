Congress adopts budget bill that eases Trump's agenda
President Donald Trump celebrated the passage. He claimed that it will be the largest tax and regulatory cut in the country's history.
Members of Congress passed a budget resolution on Thursday, endorsed by President Trump, that clears the way for his tax-cut plans.
The resolution is not a budget per se, but rather a roadmap for future federal spending levels. It brings Republican leaders one step closer to passing a massive tax bill that includes $4 trillion in tax cuts and a $5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling.
The road to passage faced hurdles, including opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans. It was ultimately adopted by a vote of 216 to 214, with Republicans Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Victoria Spartz (Ind.) voting against the measure.
A failed attempt
"Congratulations to the House on the passage of a Bill that sets the stage for one of the Greatest and Most Important Signings in the History of our Country. Among many other things, it will be the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts ever even contemplated. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
