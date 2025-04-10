Democrats warn Musk must leave government role by May 30

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de abril, 2025

A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives have demanded that Donald Trump confirm that Elon Musk will leave his position within the administration by May 30.

According to The Hill, a group of 77 lawmakers, led by Rep. Greg Casar (Texas), sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday, stressing that Elon Musk should only serve as a government employee for 130 days.

"Given the repeated violations of the law by Musk and his Administration, we demand an immediate public statement from your Administration making it clear that Musk will resign and surrender all decision-making authority as required by law by May 30," the lawmakers wrote.

According to the signatories, "Elon Musk has done enormous harm to American workers," adding that "while millions of Americans are suffering, Musk continues to enrich himself and violate ethics laws."

President Donald Trump said last week that Elon Musk will likely leave his administration in "a few months."

Aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed that "Elon is fantastic" but that he has "several companies to run."