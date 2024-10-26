Several prominent Democrats privately express that Kamala Harris will lose the election

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

The topicality of the Kamala Harris' campaign has some high-profile Democrats very concerned. Days ahead of the presidential election, Axios revealed certain closed-door conversations with "prominent" Democrats, who are quite pessimistic about their candidate's chances on Nov. 5.

As reported by the cited media outlet, "a growing number of top Democrats tell us privately they feel Vice President Harris will lose."

The Democratic nominee has experienced a drop in the polls over the past two weeks, with nearly all key states within the margin of error and the trend moving in favor of Donald Trump in the election polls.

The conversations captured in the article indeed reveal a growing concern about how the Harris campaign is being handled, especially on message. Even more so with $1 billion being raised to "burnish her image and sully that of former President Trump."

"A common gripe among high-level Dems is that Harris does a nice job explaining why people shouldn't vote for Trump — but struggles to crisply explain why they should vote for her. In other words, she's a strong prosecutor, but she struggles as a public advocate," Axios noted.

One of the veteran Democratic strategists who testified for the article went so far as to say that "she (Harris) is who she is, hopefully that's enough."

As concern grows in several key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada, some were pleasantly surprised with the Democrat's rhetoric at her most recent rally in Clarkson, Georgia. The line that was liked was the following, "Just imagine the Oval Office in three months. ... It's either Donald Trump in there stewing — stewing! — over his enemies list, or me, working for you, checking off my to-do list." "Better late than never (...) It's good. We're not dead yet," one Democrat indicated to that effect.

On the other side of the aisle, Axios reported that Republicans are increasingly confident they will win in November.

"Top Republicans, in private conversations, seem shockingly confident, given the consistent 50-50 polls. They talk in granular detail about White House jobs, and discuss policy playbooks for '25," they added.