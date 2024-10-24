Kamala gives another empty interview in her first Spanish-language media appearance

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

While former President Donald Trump is making gains among Hispanics - to the point that some polls have him ahead in the race among this demographic group - Vice President Kamala Harris went to Noticias Telemundo to present her electoral proposals to a Spanish-language media outlet for the first time in the entire campaign.

The problem is that Harris, again, disappointed in making her case, leaving only harsh criticism of her Republican opponent, but few answers to specific questions from host Julio Vaqueiro, who emphasized immigration policy.

In a confusing moment, Vaqueiro criticized that Democrats were not raising immigration relief for immigrants, something Harris tried to disprove.

"I hear you, but I think my question is, right now, we’re talking about border security, and there’s nobody, no Democrat, talking about pathway to citizenship and immigration relief?" said Vaqueiro, before being interrupted by Harris.

"I am. I'm talking about it," Harris said, before starting to stumble in her explanation.

"Oh, but... there’s no question that... migrants bring... America is a country that is... was built, in part, by immigrants who have come...," the Democrat tried to continue.

"But people are concerned about their TPS, their DACA. We're talking about mass deportations," insisted Vaqueiro, who then asked Harris' position on mass deportations and the Democrat responded with a generic proposal without talking about deportations.

"We need smart, humane immigration policy in America that includes a pathway to citizenship, putting more resources at the border in terms of security, honoring America’s history as a country of immigrants, not vilifying people who are fleeing harm, but instead, creating an orderly system for them to actually be able to make their case. That’s where I stand."

Early in the interview, Harris stumbled again when the host asked about why Trump was making big gains in the Hispanic vote, especially among Latino men.

"Listen (...) when he was president, had policies that I think have been very harmful to working people. You know, he gave tax cuts to billionaires and the biggest corporations. He will do that again," began Harris, who was again interrupted by Vaqueiro for her rambling response.

"But why is he winning with Latino voters?" the reporter insisted.

"But this is not my experience," Harris responded. "My experience is I talk with Latino voters every day, all the time, and there is an incredible amount of support there, because Latino voters understand that they want a president of the United States who treats all people with dignity, with respect, and invests in their dreams for themselves and their family. Donald Trump, what did we get from him as president? Family separation policies, deriding and speaking ill of people of certain backgrounds."

Overall, Harris' best moments were when she criticized Trump, whom she repeatedly called a "dictator."

"I believe that the United States of America must have a president who does not admire dictators. Donald Trump said he would be a dictator on day one. I believe the United States of America deserves a president of the United States who upholds their oath to protect the constitution of the United States," Harris said when asked by the host about her ideological stances.

At another point, Harris did respond, asserting that she was not a socialist, but a "pragmatic capitalist."

The host also asked the Democratic candidate about Venezuela, specifically about whether an eventual Harris administration would use force to restore democracy in the South American country, currently held hostage by a narco-military leadership led by socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Harris said she would not use force, but would use sanctions to pressure Maduro's dictatorship, who for months has been leading a brutal crackdown on civil society and the Venezuelan opposition after committing electoral fraud last July.

"We’re not going to use US military there, but let me be very clear also, um... the... we must stand firm as the United States of America and respect the will of the people in that election, and I’ve been very clear about that, as it relates to the election that occurred in Venezuela. The will of the people must be respected, and this is why we’ve also issued sanctions," Harris sentenced.