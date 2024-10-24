The latest move to try to damage Trump: A 30-year-old accusation revealed in a Harris campaign Zoom meeting

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Just days before the presidential elections, former model Stacey Williams claimed that Donald Trump touched her without her consent more than 30 years ago at Trump Tower and in a sort of "complicity" with Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican campaign immediately denied the allegations and assured that it is a "false and invented story by the campaign of Kamala Harris."

Williams, now 56, shared the story on a Zoom meeting organized by the Democratic campaign, specifically for a group called Survivors for Kamala. Ashley Judd and Anita Hill were present at the meeting, among other activists.

The story was originally published by The Guardian, where the former model decided to reveal the alleged episode of "groping and unwanted sexual contact," which dates back to 1993.

Stacey Williams' accusation against Trump

According to Williams, she met Trump at a Christmas party in 1992, after Epstein introduced them. The model would later begin a casual relationship with Epstein, whom she dated for a few months.

"Then it became very clear that he and Donald were very, very good friends and spent a lot of time together," she added. As for the alleged groping, she said it occurred "in the late winter or early spring of 1993," at the Trump Tower.

According to her version, Trump greeted her, pulled her to him and began groping her. Specifically, she claimed he put his hands "all over my breasts," as well as her waist and buttocks, while she "thought" she saw Trump and Epstein smiling at each other.

"Jeffrey and I walked away and he wouldn't look at me or talk to me and I felt boiling rage all around me, and when we got to the sidewalk, he looked at me and reprimanded me and said, Why did you do that?" she expressed during the Kamala Harris' campaign Zoom meeting.

"It made me feel very disgusted and I remember being completely confused," Williams added, who decided to reveal the story more 30 years later.

"A false story was concocted by the Harris campaign"

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for Donald Trump's campaign, spoke out in a statement about the story published by The Guardian.

"These allegations, made by a former Barack Obama campaigner and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It is obvious that this false story was concocted by the Harris campaign," Leavitt asserted.