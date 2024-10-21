'60 Minutes' denies having edited the interview with Kamala Harris

Published by Orlando Avendaño Verified by 20 de octubre, 2024

"60 Minutes," the veteran television program broadcast by CBS, denied on Sunday night, October 20, that it had edited the interview it conducted with Kamala Harris, as claimed by the campaign of former President Donald Trump.

In a release issued Sunday in addition to its regular programming, the program said that "former President Donald Trump is accusing '60 Minutes' of deceptively editing our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. This is false."

"'60 Minutes' gave an excerpt of our interview to 'Face the Nation,' which used a longer section of her answer than '60 Minutes' did. Same question. Same answer. But a different part of the answer," the program says regarding the interview excerpt that later aired on another CBS show.

The statement insists that, when editing an interview, they strive "to be clear, precise and specific" in reporting that the content to be aired has indeed been edited.

A couple of days after "60 Minutes" aired the interview, Donald Trump's campaign accused the show of willfully editing the conversation to make Kamala Harris look good. The campaign relied on a promotional excerpt that, in fact, does not literally reflect what was discussed between reporter Bill Whitaker and Vice President Harris.

"On Sunday, '60 Minutes' promoted Kamala's highly anticipated interview with one of its worst word salads to date, which drew significant criticism on social media. During the full interview on Monday night, the word salad was deceptively edited to tone down Kamala's idiotic response," read a statement released Oct. 8 by the former president's campaign.

Trump Campaign Demands 60 Minutes Release Unedited Kamala Interview Transcript ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ut56kPQpo5 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 9, 2024

The Trump campaign's complaint was noticed by thousands of users on social networks, who added to the criticism and reproached the CBS program for having promoted the interview in a deceptive way.

"60 Minutes" finally took advantage of the alleged denial to recall that former President Trump refused an interview with the program. However, they assured that the doors remain open for him to change his mind.

"Our invitation to former President Trump remains open. If you want to talk about the issues facing the nation and interview Harris, we would be happy to have him on '60 Minutes'," the text concludes.