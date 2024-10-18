Elon Musk says 'Western civilization is at stake' in his first town hall in Pennsylvania

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Elon Musk took part in a town hall in Pennsylvania. The SpaceX owner continues to be heavily involved in the presidential election campaign, and on this occasion, he answered questions from the residents of Folsom, a place with less than 10,000 inhabitants. The magnate spoke about the elections, had a viral moment with a child and explained why he is so involved in this election cycle.

Although initially distant from politics, Musk entered the electoral "mud" after the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July. Since then, in addition to endorsing him, he has begun donating money and is now headlining events like the one in Folsom.

One of his most viral responses was when he was asked why he decided to get so involved in this presidential election. "I haven't been politically active before. I'm politically active now, because I think the future of America and future of civilization is at stake," he responded.

At the same time, he assured that the federal government totally lost respect for the taxpayers' money. "Politicians seem to forget that the money being spent is your money and if it's not being spent in a way that is beneficial to the American people, it is a misuse of the funds," he added.

"If a government official is effective spending your money they should be rewarded, if they waste your money they should be fired," Musk added, who, should Trump return to the White House, could have a role in helping to make the government more "efficient."

Prior to this last response, he donned a gold "MAGA" cap thrown to him from the stands and kept it on for quite a while.

"It would be interesting to see the crossover between the Epstein client list and Kamala's puppet masters"

Musk was also asked about the Biden administration, specifically who is really in charge in the White House. "Let me put it this way, it's not Biden. We know that for a fact... he's obviously not in charge," he replied.

He also doubled down on his earlier insinuations about Kamala Harris and Jeffrey Epstein's donors. Musk first spoke about this in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"It would be interesting to see the crossover between the Epstein client list and Kamala's puppet masters. I bet there's a lot of names that appear on both lists," he continued.

"Secure borders, safe cities and sensible spending"

Another of the most talked-about moments on social media was when Musk suddenly slowed down the town hall to give an autograph to a child, brought him up on stage and took a photo with him.

Finally, Musk briefly explained his philosophy toward the federal government, which he summed up as "secure borders, secure cities and sensible spending." "We want the Constitution to be upheld [...] Anyone who is against those things is fundamentally anti-American and to Hell with them!" he added.

"If the current trend of strangulation by overregulation is not turned around, we'll never get to Mars. It just will be illegal. And then we'll be a one-planet civilization ... And Starfleet will never be real, and we want Starfleet to be real," the X owner concluded.