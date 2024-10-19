Musk at his second town hall in Pennsylvania: "Kamala is just a puppet of a larger machine"

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

Tycoon Elon Musk was back on stage for a second town hall in Pennsylvania, one of seven key states in the 2024 presidential election.

The owner of SpaceX, Tesla and social network X, who is campaigning for former President Donald Trump, devoted part of his speech to answering questions from the audience and questioning Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he called a "puppet."

"Kamala is just a puppet of a larger machine," Musk said. "If the machine runs for another four years, there won’t be any meaningful elections in the future, just like in California. The one thing that keeps California from being even worse is that people can still move out of California, but what happens when there’s no place left to move?"

Musk also said that, for a country to function, it is vital to have secure borders and a limited government. This should not intrude into people’s private lives or have power over them.

"We want power to the people, maximum power to the individual… We should minimize the amount of federal interference at the state level. Agencies at the federal and national levels should have minimal to zero power over you," said the entrepreneur, who holds the title of the world's richest man.

Musk also stressed the importance of the Constitution and emphasized that Trump voters who live in blue areas should voice their support for the former president. He said only then can the undecided be encouraged to change their perspective or reaffirm their intention to vote for the Republican candidate.

"I’m a big believer in the Constitution, a big believer in what makes America Great. We need some obvious things, like actual secure borders. You’re not a country if you don’t have a border. What does it even mean to be a country at that point?" said Musk.

"For those who are in areas that are usually deep blue.. put at Trump/Vance sign on your lawn. People need social proof. They need evidence that they’re not alone," he said.