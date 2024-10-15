Biden privately warns Iran that assassination attempts against Trump would be an act of war

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

President Joe Biden ordered his National Security Council to make clear to Iran that assassination attempts against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump would be seen as an act of war by Washington, according to various reports.

Behind the scenes, Biden ordered officials to urge Iran to curb its threats, especially in the wake of two assassination attempts against Trump in recent months in Butler, Pennsylvania; and his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida; reported The Washington Post.

"We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority, and we strongly condemn Iran for these brazen threats," NSC spokesman Sean Savett said in a statement. "Should Iran attack any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who formerly served, Iran will face severe consequences."

Likewise, the Democratic president directed the National Security Council to tell Iran that Washington's warnings also apply to any assassination attempts against other former members of the Trump administration.

Biden's warning to Iran followed a call from Trump, who urged the Democratic president to take a tough stance against the Iranian regime in case a U.S. politician was injured in a possible attack.

"If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens," said Trump, who publicly suggested that Iran could be behind attacks against him, claims that have not been verified by authorities.

Iran's threats against Trump are not new. Since the 2020 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian regime has threatened Trump and other officials in his administration such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Kenneth McKenzie, former head of U.S. Central Command.

According to Politico, some $150 million a year has been earmarked to protect these officials from threats.

In 2020, Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran, circulated a video showing a drone firing at Trump on his golf course in Florida. Recently, an FBI agent arrested a man who was allegedly planning to shoot at Trump on his course.

To enhance the former Republican president's security, the Trump campaign requested a military plane and armored vehicles which are usually reserved for sitting presidents.

Also, Trump's team has additionally asked for more flight restrictions on his rallies and residences and more money for Secret Service and local law enforcement to protect him.

President Biden has said publicly that he is in favor of approving resources to protect Trump.