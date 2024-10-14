Michigan Republicans win key election integrity and staffing lawsuit

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

The Michigan Republican Party and the Republican National Committee (RNC) won a lawsuit against the Detroit administration after the city appointed only one Republican election inspector for every seven Democrats.

Following the court ruling, the Detroit administration will have to hire the same number of election inspectors from each party.

In the lawsuit filed in August, the RNC, the Michigan Republican Party and Wayne County alleged that the city of Detroit appointed some 302 Republican election inspectors, though many of them were not nominated by the Republican Party itself. Meanwhile, more than 2,300 Democrats were hired, leaving a ratio of one to seven.

"This unequal distribution of poll workers not only violates state law, but also undermines the integrity and fairness of the election process. Our lawsuit demands that Detroit appoint more Republican inspectors," the plaintiffs detailed before beginning the court proceedings.

After learning of the ruling, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley noted that the city will now have to change its protocols, returning "much-needed transparency."