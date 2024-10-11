Netanyahu notified Biden of Israel's response against Iran and they are already negotiating on the strength of the attack

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu negotiate Israel's response to Iran's attack. The two leaders resumed phone talks after more than a month and are coordinating the Israeli counterattack to Tehran's offensive, which consisted of a missile strike in early October.

As reported by Axios, the two leaders "moved closer to an understanding on the scope of Israel's planned retaliation against Iran." Indeed, according to people close to the conversation and who spoke to the cited media, the White House already accepted that the response will happen sooner or later.

A senior Israeli official even acknowledged that the Jewish state's plans "are still a little more aggressive than the White House would like."

The Israeli Security Cabinet met on Thursday to discuss plans on attacking Iran and progress with the Biden Administration on the matter. The dialogue between the two governments has been going on for a few days and is expected to continue until the details of the attack are finalized.

Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, may travel to the United States in the coming days to personally resume talks with Lloyd Austin and Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan even spoke separately with Ron Dermer, Israeli minister of strategic affairs. According to Axios, this was the "most detailed talk to date" on Israel's response against Iran for the early October airstrike.

However, from Washington they intend not to bomb Iranian nuclear or oil facilities, something that Donald Trump recently encouraged at a campaign event.

"I listened to Biden yesterday. (...) He was asked 'what do you think about Iran, would you strike Iran?' And he said 'as long as they don't attack nuclear material.' That's what you want to attack, isn't it? I think he was wrong on that. That's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons. The power of nuclear weapons," the former president said in North Carolina.

"We have to be fully prepared, we have to be absolutely prepared. When he was asked that question, the answer should have been 'strike nuclear first,'" he added.