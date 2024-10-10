Lebanon: UN forces caught in a confusing incident as IDF opens fire amid Israeli counter-offensive

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

A confusing incident occurred when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) post after the peacekeeping mission declined an Israeli request to move three miles north. The incident generated strong condemnation from several countries in Europe as two French soldiers were slightly injured.

The Jewish State's request was made earlier this week so that the IDF could carry out operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and allow 100,000 Israelis residing in the north of the country, who had to leave their homes due to the terrorist group's attacks, to return to their homes. However, as mentioned, UNIFIL informed Israel that it would not relocate, despite the risks to its forces in the area.

Nevertheless, Guido Crosetto, Italy's defense minister, harshly criticized Israel, calling the incident a "war crime." He also said he had summoned the Jewish state's ambassador to his country, who could not provide convincing explanations.

France also expressed its "deep concern" following the incident and said it expects explanations from Israel.

Israel's response to criticism



Danny Danon, Israel's representative to the UN, responded to the criticism by stating that his country is focused on combating the Hezbollah terrorist group.

The official added that the Jewish state maintains regular contact with UNIFIL and is in permanent coordination with its forces.

However, he recalled that Israel had recommended that UNIFIL forces move three miles to the north to avoid any potential danger. He warned that his country has no intention of remaining in Lebanon but will do whatever is necessary to move Hezbollah away from the northern border.

In addition, Danon held talks with the UN representatives of Italy and Ireland in an effort to reduce tensions.

In an official statement, UNIFIL stated that its positions in Al-Naqoura and the surrounding area were hit and that two of its soldiers were slightly wounded by Israeli tank fire. They also stated that while the IDF is investigating the incident, any attack on peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701.

It should be noted that Resolution 1701, passed after the Second Lebanon War in 2006, requires, among other things, that Hezbollah withdraw north of the Litani River, something the terrorist group has not complied with.