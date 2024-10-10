Trump definitively rules out a second debate with Kamala Harris

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump definitively ruled out holding a second debate with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. During a rally in Pennsylvania, and through his account on Truth Social, the former president noted that he has no reason to grant a rematch to the vice president, especially after she assured that she "would not do anything different from Joe Biden," so "there is nothing to debate."

Trump thus closed the door on CNN's and Fox's proposals to host the ssecond debate between the two candidates, the third of the campaign. The conservative candidate also wanted to make it clear that Kamala Harris was the first to reject the debate she is now demanding by refusing to go to Fox studios.

I remember the "knucklehead" Walz

In the post, the former president insists on saying that both he and his ticket mate, Senator J.D. Vance, have won all the debates in which they have participated, so he has no reason to grant revenge to their rivals. In addition, he took the opportunity to recall that the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, "called himself a "knucklehead."

The last argument he made to settle this question is, according to him, his lead in the polls: "I'm also leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day -and leading in all the swing states. The first thing a prizefighter does when he loses a fight is to say that he "demands a rematch." It's too late, in the process, the voting has already begun -There will be no rematch!."