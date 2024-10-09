Trump's Campaign demands full release of Kamala Harris interview on '60 Minutes'

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

The Donald Trump campaign is demanding that CBS release the full transcript of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ interview with 60 Minutes after the network broadcast an edited version which left out answers that could cast the vice president in a negative light.

This is not a leak or a complaint by workers dissatisfied with the network’s manipulation. The cuts Karoline Leavitt, national secretary of the Trump and Vance Campaign, referred to were used by CBS in its teasers to promote the interview with Harris.

"On Sunday, 60 Minutes teased Kamala's highly-anticipated sit-down interview with one of her worst word salads to date, which received significant criticism on social media. During the full interview on Monday evening, the word salad was deceptively edited to lessen Kamala's idiotic response."

"What else did they choose not to air?"

Leavitt also demanded explanations as to why this decision was made and claimed that if the program and network executives were capable of cutting out a portion that had already been released and was trending on social media, "what else did they choose not to air?"

"Why did 60 Minutes choose not to air Kamala's full word salad, and what else did they choose not to air? The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala's sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it. What do they, and Kamala, have to hide?"