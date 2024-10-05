Biden attacks Trump and insinuates that the elections will not be "peaceful"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de octubre, 2024

After a more than long stint without stepping foot in the White House press briefing room, Joe Biden appeared before the media to warn that the election might not be a "peaceful" process by hinting that Donald Trump may refuse to accept the results if he loses in November.

"I'm confident it will be free and fair. I don't know whether it will be peaceful. The things that Trump has said, and the things that he said last time out, when he didn't like the outcome of the election, were very dangerous," Biden said from the press room podium.

"So I'm concerned about what they're going to do," the president added, referring to Trump and his running mate, J.D Vance. "I can only hope it's going to be free and fair."

Biden, who was accompanied by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, appeared before the press hours before Trump is scheduled to attend a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania), the place where he was the victim of the first assassination attempt against him.