More than 20,000 people joined Trump's fundraiser to help Hurricane Helene victims: Here's how you can help

Dana White, Kid Rock, and many others collaborated on the initiative promoted by the former president through GoFundMe.

Hurricane 'Helene' wreaked havoc in particularly in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina/ Chandan Khanna.AFP

Published by
Joaquín Núñez

Donald Trump launched a fundraising campaign to help victims of Hurricane Helene, which ravaged parts of Florida, North Carolina and Georgia. Personalities such as Dana White, Kid Rock and former Senator Kelly Loeffler, among others, joined the former president's initiative through GoFundMe.

"President Trump has launched a GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene. ANY LEVEL OF GENEROSITY IS MUCH APPRECIATED!" was reported from the former president's campaign, who recently spent time with some of the families affected by the hurricane.

Meredith O'Rourke, Trump's campaign finance director, was in charge of organizing the fundraiser. So far, the leading donor is Steve Witkoff, Trump's personal friend, who contributed $500,000.

As of Tuesday, October 1, more than 20,000 people had raised $3.5 million, although both donors and the number raised are expected to continue to rise in the coming days and weeks.

Help the victims of Hurricane Helene: more than 20,000 people have already done so

