'Helene' leaves at least 130 dead as Biden defends government response

Due to the effects of Helene, a house in the city of Treasure Island caught fire and burned. Cordon Press .

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

The death toll from storm Helene rose to 130 and the tragedy crept into the election campaign forcing the White House to defend itself against Republican Donald Trump's criticism of its management.

With more than 600 missing in several states and the death toll rising, President Joe Biden announced he will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to monitor rescue efforts.

In North Carolina, the death toll is at least 57. Another 29 people died in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee and one in Virginia, according to a report prepared by AFP with data from local authorities.

Meanwhile, the situation does not escape the election campaign. Republican Donald Trump traveled to the state of Georgia, one of the most affected by the storm and a key district in the November elections. From there he argued that the Biden-Harris Administration is not addressing the situation generated by the natural phenomenon.

"I guess they’re not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive" to the emergency, Trump told reporters in the town of Valdosta.

In addition, the Republican promised aid for those affected. He pledged to bring relief material, including fuel, equipment, water and other things.

"He's lying."

Donald Trump also highlighted that Joe Biden had not communicated with the governor of Georgia to follow the hurricane crisis. In addition, Trump also referred to the vice president, Kamala Harris, and assured that she is focused on her campaign.

Trump's comments generated a response from Biden, who called him "irresponsible" and said that during the emergency he had been informed by phone of what was happening:

"He's lying," Biden told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that he had spoken with North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for survivors and get food to residents affected by flooding, power outages and blocked roads.

U.S. Homeland Security chief Liz Sherwood-Randall warned that the death toll may rise because there are "600 people missing."

Helene made landfall Thursday afternoon near Tallahassee, Florida's capital, as a Category 4 hurricane - on a scale of 5 - with winds of 225 km/h. It was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but left a desolate landscape in its wake.