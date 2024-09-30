John Kerry joins Democrat speech against the First Amendment: It is "a major block" to controlling disinformation

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said that the First Amendment is "a major block" to stopping disinformation and joined the discourse of several of his party colleagues such as Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom, who are advocates of controlling what is published and deciding whether the content is truthful or not.

"You know there's a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you're going to have some accountability on facts, etc. But look, if people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda, and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence," Kerry said while responding to a question at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on energy.

In recent months, Democrats like Kerry have made the First Amendment and the fight against disinformation a crucial issue for the coming years and for Americans to be "free:" "What we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern, by hopefully winning enough votes that you're free to be able to implement change."

Kerry takes aim at social networks, like Newsom

Social networks are "part" of that existing disinformation, Kerry said. The former secretary of state stated that these platforms have succeeded in "gutting" those "arbiters" that once existed and were necessary to maintain the veracity of news and posts.

"The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing. It is part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It's really hard to govern today. The referees we used to have to determine what is a fact and what isn't a fact have kind of been eviscerated, to a certain degree. And people go and self-select where they go for their news, for their information. And then you get into a vicious cycle. Democracies around the world now are struggling with the absence of a sort of truth arbiter, and there’s no one who defines what facts really are," Kerry said.

Within the Democratic Party, Newsom decided to launch the first legislative offensive against the First Amendment and control over posts on social media. The governor of California responded to a video-parody of Kamala Harris which was created with artificial intelligence (AI) and made viral by Elon Musk by signing a law that prohibits "distributing an advertisement or other electioneering communications with materially misleading content - including deepfakes."