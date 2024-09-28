Now featuring open mics, here are the rules for the single debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance

The only debate between the vice presidential candidates will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1/ Frederic J. Brown, Ryan Collerd AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de septiembre, 2024

Tim Walz and JD Vance will face off on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the only scheduled presidential debate between the vice presidential candidates. The Democrat and Republican will debate at the CBS studios in New York. The rules for the debate were also recently announced by the network.

It will be the first time the two have met face-to-face, although they have verbally attacked each other in recent months of campaigning. While Walz insists Vance is "weird," the Republican repeatedly took aim at the Minnesota governor's claims about his military record and about his agenda as leader of the North Star State.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. next Tuesday and will be moderated by host Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan from Face the Nation.

The rules for the stand-alone debate between Walz and Vance

The rules, recently announced by CBS and previously agreed to by both campaigns, are as follows:

Duration: 90 minutes

No opening remarks but they are allowed closing remarks, where the candidates will have two minutes to speak. Vance won the toss and will speak last.

Microphones will be open during the debate.

Candidates will have two minutes to respond to each question from the moderators and then will have one minute to respond to the other.

There will be no audience present .

. There will be a visible clock for the candidates to time their responses.

Candidates may not use pre-written notes or carry props , but will be given a pen, paper and water.

, but will be given a pen, paper and water. Their teams will not be allowed to enter the studio or advise candidates during commercial breaks.

The Ohio senator's preparation involves training alongside Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, who also happens to be from Minnesota.

"It’s an honor to be asked to play a very small part in helping JD and President Trump expose the failures of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The hardest part of playing Walz … is trying to tell lies with a straight face, because that’s what he does. He’s good at the debate game, but there isn’t substance there. There’s a lot of air," Emmer noted on the matter in dialogue with Fox News Digital.

For his part, Walz was practicing alongside current Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, who praised the Minnesota governor after doing some training sessions together.

""He's a teacher, an NCO in the military, a football coach, right?. A coach is measured by how well your players do. A sergeant is measured by how well your soldiers do. A teacher is measured by how well your students do. So what all of that has in common is, it's not about you," he said in an interview with The Bulwark.

"So I'm an even bigger fan now that I've had a chance to get to know him," he announced.