Trump says he is concerned about his family's safety after assassination attempts against him

21 de septiembre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump admitted in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he is worried about his family's safety after suffering a second assassination attempt against him while playing at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"I don’t talk about it, but I do. I have to worry about family. I have to worry about everybody," the former president told the 'Fox & Friends' co-host.

Trump's remarks come after Ryan Routh, already arrested and charged with two felonies related to firearms possession, hid for about 12 hours in bushes near the former president's golf course with an AK-47. Routh fled the scene after a Secret Service agent discovered him, opening fire on him. A witness helped authorities quickly capture the suspect by giving his location and the characteristics of the vehicle Routh used to flee.

Two months earlier, in July, Trump was nearly killed by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot the former president in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the attack, two members of the audience were wounded and a firefighter was killed by Crooks' gunfire which missed Trump by mere inches.

In addition to addressing concerns about his and his family's safety, the former president was also able to address the upcoming vice presidential debate of his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, with Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minnesota.

Kilmeade asked Trump if CBS News will be fair and impartial during the debate, to which the Republican candidate responded candidly, "He won’t get a fair shot (...) But he will handle it very good."

"I think he’s done great. People are really liking him. He’s tough, smart, he loves our country. He’s going to have no trouble," he added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Republican candidate talked about the problems plaguing the country, with particular emphasis on illegal migration out of control during three and a half years of the Biden-Harris Administration.

"Look, we’re under siege and no country has ever suffered like we have for the last three-and-a-half, almost four years," Trump told Kilmeade. "When they allow millions of people to come into our country, from prisons, right? From prisons. And terrorists, and people from mental institutions, and they take over our parks. Look at New York – you can’t play Little League baseball anymore."