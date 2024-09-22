Trump rejects Harris' invitation for a second debate on CNN: "She already had the chance to do it with Fox"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump turned down an invitation from Kamala Harris for a second debate on CNN. The former president visited North Carolina for an outdoor rally, where he took his grandchildren on stage and declined his Democratic opponent's proposal.

The Republican arrived in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon, where a crowd cheered him as he entered. Foreseeing the future, he assured his supporters that he would win North Carolina, defeat Kamala Harris on Nov. 5 and make "America great again."

Harris had agreed to participate in a second presidential debate, which would be hosted by CNN on October 23.

"The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots. It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate. Debates offer a unique chance for voters to see the candidates side by side and take stock of their competing visions for America," Jen O'Malley Dillon, chairman of the Harris-Walz campaign, said of the debate.

Trump declined the proposal, however, and reminded Harris that it was she who first turned down the opportunity for a second debate on Fox News. "She’s done one debate. I’ve done two. It’s too late to do another. I’d love to, in many ways, but it’s too late. The voting is cast," Trump exclaimed at the outdoor rally in North Carolina.

"She’s had her chance to do it with Fox. You know, Fox invited us on, and I waited and waited, and they turned it down. They turned it down, but now she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she’s losing badly," he added.

Trump's grandchildren steal the show in North Carolina

One of the most talked-about moments of Trump's time in the Tar Heel State was when he took the stage with his grandchildren, Carolina (5) and Luke (7), children of Eric and Lara Trump.

First up was Carolina, who, in her grandfather's arms, stepped up to the microphone and said "Make American great again", confusing "America" with "American." She immediately drew a standing ovation from those in attendance.

"Would anyone like to meet Luke - her brother? Luke, come on up," Trump added, then raised the child in his arms. "Vote for Grandpa," Luke sketched, though that's not what his grandfather suggested he say.

"I whispered into his ear, so cute, I said, ‘Say MAGA,’. "He said, ‘Vote for grandpa.’ He didn't care what I said and that was actually much better," Trump joked seconds later.