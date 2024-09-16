Scott Stapp, lead singer of Creed, says 'civil rights are being violated' and that the country was built on 'the word of God'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The lead singer of the rock band Creed, Scott Stapp, brought a concert in Texas to a standstill for a few minutes to encourage citizens not to submit to "the powers that be" and to remember that the country was built on "the word of God."

"They want us divided. They want us separate. They want us compartmentalized in our little niches, in our own little groups … to keep us distracted from holding them accountable," the artist said midway through his concert. "We remind them that we are a constitutional republic built upon the Bible and the word of God, and not a 'democracy.'"

Stapp went further and pointed out that "civil rights are being violated, every single minute of every single day." The statement was preceded by a reflection on U.S. authority over the rest of the world: "Everything we accuse almost every other country of doing, we're doing right here."

What Stapp did not do was endorse any specific candidate.

Before elections, it is common to see artists speak out in favor of a specific candidate. Ahead of November's U.S. election, several have already done so, such as Taylor Swift, who confirmed that she will vote for Kamala Harris "because she fights for rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." On Donald Trump's side, the Republican hopeful received the support of Anuel AA, Justin Quiles and Nicky Jam, three stars of reggaeton.