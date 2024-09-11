Joe Wilson, Republican representative from South Carolina, is hospitalized

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Republican representative from South Carolina, Joe Wilson, is hospitalized. It was his own campaign team who, through a statement published on X, assured that the 77-year-old politician, who had just returned from an official trip to Asia and Europe, was admitted to a local hospital in Washington:

According to what his son, Alan Wilson, assured hours later, the representative suffered a collapse, similar to a stroke. Additionally, he detailed that he had been able to talk to his father.

"I just spoke to my mom who is currently at the hospital with my father. Doctors have confirmed to us that he has experienced stroke-like symptoms. I was able to speak with him moments ago and I am incredibly thankful that he is stable and being monitored by medical professionals," Alan Wilson explained, assuring that, fortunately, he was stable and had a good prognosis.

According to NBC News, the representative and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee was in Washington to be present at a series of votes scheduled for Tuesday when he collapsed.

It was there that he himself explained to reporters that he had just returned from an official trip to the Philippines, Australia and Europe where he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to later return home to South Carolina to campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.