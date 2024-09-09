Kamala, the candidate of choice for progressive business establishments

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

The Biden-Harris Administration's progressive agenda appears to be gaining popularity among big establishment companies. 88 prominent business leaders in the country announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris' candidacy for the 2024 election.

In a three-page letter, the big-money owners say they align themselves with Harris and her forces, which promote an increasingly interventionist and centralized government (let's remember that within Harris' economic plan is price control, a socialist and progressive measure):

"We support the election of Kamala Harris as president of the United States" Her election is the best way to support the continued strength, security and reliability of our democracy and economy. With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a president who wants American industries to thrive. As President Biden's partner, Vice President Harris has a strong record of forward-thinking actions to stimulate business investment in the United States and ensure that American companies can compete and win in the global marketplace. She will continue to promote fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability and a strong business environment, and will strive to give all Americans the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Among the big businessmen who signed the letter are:

- James Murdoch, former CEO of 21st Century Fox and heir to the Murdoch family empire.

- Lynn Forester de Rothschild, CEO of E.L. Rothschild.

- Rosalind "Roz" Brewer, former CEO of Sam's Club; former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance; former chief operating officer of Starbucks.

- Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards.

- Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and managing partner of Wndr and former chairman of Walt Disney Studios

- Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook.

- Magic Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer and billionaire entrepreneur.

- Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur.

- Chad Gifford, former chairman of Bank of America.

- Reid Hoffman, former CEO of LinkedIn.