Kamala, the candidate of choice for progressive business establishments
88 prominent leaders of major companies across the country announced their endorsement of Harris' candidacy for the 2024 election.
The Biden-Harris Administration's progressive agenda appears to be gaining popularity among big establishment companies. 88 prominent business leaders in the country announced their endorsement of Kamala Harris' candidacy for the 2024 election.
In a three-page letter, the big-money owners say they align themselves with Harris and her forces, which promote an increasingly interventionist and centralized government (let's remember that within Harris' economic plan is price control, a socialist and progressive measure):
"We support the election of Kamala Harris as president of the United States"
Among the big businessmen who signed the letter are:
- James Murdoch, former CEO of 21st Century Fox and heir to the Murdoch family empire.
- Lynn Forester de Rothschild, CEO of E.L. Rothschild.
- Rosalind "Roz" Brewer, former CEO of Sam's Club; former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance; former chief operating officer of Starbucks.
- Ted Leonsis, owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards.
- Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and managing partner of Wndr and former chairman of Walt Disney Studios
- Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder of Facebook.
- Magic Johnson, NBA Hall of Famer and billionaire entrepreneur.
- Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur.
- Chad Gifford, former chairman of Bank of America.
- Reid Hoffman, former CEO of LinkedIn.